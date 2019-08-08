Sudan: Germany Welcomes Agreement Between Sudanese Parties

Khartoum — The Head of the Political Committee of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit. Geneal, Yasser Al-Atta received, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace, the German Envoy, the General Director of the African, Latin American and the Middle East Administration at the German Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Phillipe Acrman.

The meeting discussed, among other issues, the developments of the situations in the country following the signing of the constitutional Document between the TMC and the FFC.

The German diplomat, during the meeting has announced that his country welcomes the agreement between the Sudanese parties and supports Sudan in all fields to overcome the economic challenges.

He underlined that his country was watching closely, the current developments in Sudan, lauding the wisdom of the Sudanese people through which they ended their differences and signed the political and constitutional agreements.