Eritrea: Nationals From Diaspora Visit Kerkebet Dam

Asmara — Eritrean nationals from Diaspora that were here to take part at the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebration of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the beginning of the National Service Program have visited the Gerset Dam and the developmental activities in the area.
The 200 participants of the tour were from various European countries, the US, the Middle East and other countries.
Upon arrival at Gerset Dam, the visitors were accorded warm welcome by the residents and were provided briefing on the various developmental activities being conducted in the area.
The participants commending for the effort the Eritrean Government is exerting to build dams in various areas of the country with a view to collect every drop water, expressed appreciation for the developmental activities being conducted in Gerset area.
They also expressed readiness to contribute due part in the national development drives.
Read the original article on Shabait.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.