Asmara — The 19th Eritrean community festival in Eastern Canada was enthusiastically conducted from 3 to 5 August in Toronto under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

The festival that was officially opened by Ambassador Negassi Sengal was attended by a number of nationals from Toronto, Eastern Canada and the US as well as friends of Eritrea.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Temesgen Tirfe, Chairman of the Holydays Coordinating Committee, said that the festival is unique for it was conducted at the occasion of the Silver Jubilee celebration of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the beginning of the National Service Program.

Indicating that the festival has significant contribution in nurturing unity and bequeathing the noble national values to the young generation as well as exchanging experiences and discussion on the objective situation in the homeland, Mr. Temesgen expressed appreciation to those that contributed in the success of the festival.

At the event, Mr. Elias Amare gave seminar focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as the role and contribution of nationals in the Diaspora in the nation building process.

The three-day festival was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances as well as sports competitions.

Various awards were also handed over to winners of the sports competitions.