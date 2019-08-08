South Africa: R23 Million Jackpot Winner Claims Prize Just Before It Expires

The winner of the Lotto Jackpot valued at R23 744 139 has claimed their prize just two months before the ticket expires, SA Lottery confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday.
Business Insider (BI) South Africa previously reported that the winning lotto ticket was bought at a Gauteng petrol station last year and that it was at risk of being donated if the winner did not come forward.
"Great news, less than two months before the ticket expires, the fortunate Lotto jackpot winner of R23, 744, 139 has finally claimed their prize. Congratulations to the winner," SA lottery tweeted.
The lucky individual spent R30 at a Shell garage in Centurion, Pretoria on September 19, 2018 and used the Quick Pick option to have numbers randomly assigned.
The ticket would have expired on September 19, 2019, and transferred to the National Lotteries Distribution Fund (NLDF) to be distributed to charities if the lucky winner had not claimed their winnings, BI reported.
