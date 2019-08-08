Zimbabwe: U.S. Injects U.S.$45 Million to Help Alleviate Hunger in Zimbabwe

8 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Costa Nkomo

A day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the country's hunger situation a state of disaster, the US government reacted first, pouring some US$45 million as relief for the acute food shortages facing the Southern African country.

At least six million Zimbabweans are facing starvation especially during the peak hunger season between October and March next year.

The United Nations, Tuesday launched a US$331.5 million international aid appeal to help Zimbabwe tackle a crippling drought which has left millions facing hunger and in need of relief for the next nine months.

In his address at the launch of the appeal, Tuesday, US Ambassador to Zimbabwe Brian Nichols said his country has become the leading contributor to humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe.

"The United States remains the largest bilateral donor to emergency humanitarian assistance in Zimbabwe and we are proud to be part of a coordinated response to the humanitarian situation," Nichols said.

"We work closely with the UN and other donors to ensure that as many communities as possible are covered during this challenging time."

Zimbabwe is facing acute food shortages despite officials claiming the country sunk some US$3.2 billion some of it to ghost people into the agricultural sector under a shadowy programme known as Command Agriculture.

Added Nichols: "The United States has allocated US$45 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide food rations and cash transfers to purchase food for 360,880 Zimbabweans.

"These food and cash distributions will help improve the nutrition of vulnerable Zimbabweans and alleviate suffering for those affected by food insecurity."

Last month, the US poured a total of US$8 million towards the Cyclone Idai victims after the tropical storm ripped through the south eastern parts of the country, killing 400 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

Poor weather conditions in Zimbabwe, including erratic rainfall and long dry spells, have contributed to increased humanitarian needs across the country.

At least 59% of the country's rural population will need food aid with government having recently announced it has begun giving rations in towns and cities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.