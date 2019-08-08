Gambia: Unidentified Body Found Between Gunjur, Sifoe

An unidentified body was found last Wednesday July 31st 2019 between Gunjur and Sifoe, by one Dr. Ahmed Manjang, who reported the matter to the Sifo Police.

According to Dr. Manjang, he was coming from the airport from Saudi Arabia, when he found the body lying on the roadside; that after looking at it closely, he discovered that the body had a serious wound but was alive during those early hours of the morning; that he forthwith reported the matter to the Sifoe Police Station. He said when the Police arrived they contacted the Gunjur Health Facility who provided them with an ambulance and a driver, to take the body to the Brikama Health Facility.

According to Lamin Danso, the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) stationed at Sifoe, the incident happened at 3 am in the morning; that when they were alerted by Dr. Manjang, the body still had some life in it; but that before they arrived at the Brikama Health Facility, the body was lifeless.

Chief Inspector Danso said the deceased was in his 30s; that they found no documents on the body which proved challenging to identify know who the person is; that no one has also come forward to claim for the body, which makes it all the more challenging.

The body which can be found at the Brikama Health Facility's mortuary is open to the public for identification.