Gambia: Unidentified Body Found Between Gunjur, Sifoe

An unidentified body was found last Wednesday July 31st 2019 between Gunjur and Sifoe, by one Dr. Ahmed Manjang, who reported the matter to the Sifo Police.
According to Dr. Manjang, he was coming from the airport from Saudi Arabia, when he found the body lying on the roadside; that after looking at it closely, he discovered that the body had a serious wound but was alive during those early hours of the morning; that he forthwith reported the matter to the Sifoe Police Station. He said when the Police arrived they contacted the Gunjur Health Facility who provided them with an ambulance and a driver, to take the body to the Brikama Health Facility.
According to Lamin Danso, the Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Gambia Police Force (GPF) stationed at Sifoe, the incident happened at 3 am in the morning; that when they were alerted by Dr. Manjang, the body still had some life in it; but that before they arrived at the Brikama Health Facility, the body was lifeless.
Chief Inspector Danso said the deceased was in his 30s; that they found no documents on the body which proved challenging to identify know who the person is; that no one has also come forward to claim for the body, which makes it all the more challenging.
The body which can be found at the Brikama Health Facility's mortuary is open to the public for identification.
Read the original article on Foroyaa.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.