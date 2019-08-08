Gambia: NCAC Prohibits Unauthorised Commercialisation of Omar Bun Jeng Islamic Sermons

The Copyright Office under the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) informs the general public that effective August 5th 2019, no person shall engage in the reproduction or recording of the Islamic Sermons of the late Oustas Omar Bun Jeng for commercial purposes, without permission.

This information was obtained in a press release signed by Sana Jawara the Copyright Officer, on behalf of Hassoum Ceesay, Acting Director General of the NCAC.

The release further states: "Attention of this Office has been drawn to certain section of the public engaged in the reproduction and commercialisation of the Sermons of the late Oustas Omar Bun Jeng, without permission or authorisation, which violates copyright ownership of the said products as provided in Section 15 of the 2004 Copyright Act of The Gambia. The late renowned Islamic Scholar conducted most of these sermons while under the employment of The Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS), as per Section 11(1) (a-c) of the 2004 Copyright Act; Cap 96:04 Volume 15, Laws of The Gambia. As such, any person(s) interested in the reproduction and sale of the works of the cited and well respected Islamic Scholar for commercial gains, must contact GRTS for permission, as per the cited Law. Failure of this shall amount to violation of copyright owners (GRTS and heirs of the late Islamic Scholar), who are entitled to succeed his economic and moral rights, as per Sections of the said Copyright Act, Laws of The Gambia," the press release concludes.