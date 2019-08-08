Sudan: British Special Representative for Sudan Concludes First Khartoum Visit

Khartoum — British Special Representative for Sudan, Robert Fairweather, has met with representatives of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), the Sudanese media, and civil society civil society activists and human rights defenders over the last two days in Khartoum.

Concluding what has been is his first visit to Khartoum today, Fairweather and his delegation met with Sudan's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omar Dahab, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

The two sides discussed recent positive developments in the country, especially the signing of the Constitutional Declaration and the political agreement on the structures of government in the interim period and the formation of the civilian government.

The British envoy conveyed to Ambassador Dahab his country's readiness to support Sudan in various fields to achieve stability and durable peace.

In a statement via the British Embassy in Khartoum, Fairweather said: "I am pleased to be here in Sudan at this historic stage. I had the opportunity to meet many actors in society and to learn closely about some of the challenges that might be facing the Sudan and to explore ways in which the two states could strengthen the bilateral relations that bring us together."

The road to the civilian government that the Sudanese people want will not be without challenges 'but the UK will continue to support the Sudan to meet those challenges in this long journey' - Robert Fairweather

Fairweather cautioned that the road to the civilian government that the Sudanese people want will not be without challenges, "but the UK will continue to support the Sudan to meet those challenges in this long journey".

Transitional Military Council

The chairman of the Political Committee of Sudan's ruling TMC, Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi, met with the Fairweather on Tuesday at the Republican Palace in Khartoum.

British Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador Robert Fairweather meets the chairman of the Political Committee of Sudan's ruling

Transitional Military Council, Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabbashi at the Republican Palace in Khartoum on August 6 (Photo: SUNA)

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that meeting discussed the agreement reached by the TMC and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) on Sunday.

The British envoy said in a press statement following the meeting, that Britain welcomes the agreement, indicating the desire and readiness of his country to make this stage successful through supporting the Sudanese people and the transitional government, describing the meeting with Kabbashi as "fruitful".

