Sudan: International Community Pledge to Support Sudan During Transition

Addis Ababa / Khartoum — Representatives of the international community continue to express their support for peaceful transition in Sudan following the signing of the Constitutional Declaration on Sunday.

African Union

The chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki, underlined on Monday, that the AU welcomed the signing by the Sudanese parties of the Constitutional Document following the approval of the political declaration signed earlier by the Sudanese parties.

A statement issued by the AU Commission said this development lays the practical foundations for a democratic transition for a civilian-led government in Sudan, describing it as major achievement for the African continent.

Germany

The Head of the Political Committee of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen, Yassir Al Atta received, the German Envoy, the General Director of the African, Latin American and the Middle East Administration at the German Foreign Ministry, Ambassador, Philipp Ackermann, at the Republican Palace in Khartoum today.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the meeting discussed, among other issues, the developments of the situations in the country following the signing of the Constitutional Declaration between the TMC and the FFC.

The German diplomat announced that his country welcomes the agreement between the Sudanese parties and supports Sudan in all fields to overcome the economic challenges.

He underlined that his country was watching closely, the current developments in Sudan, lauding the wisdom of the Sudanese people through which they ended their differences and signed the political and constitutional agreements.

Jordan

The Jordanian ambassador to Sudan, Mahmoud Al Khazaala underscored the firmness of Jordan's relations with Sudan referring to a "great and effective role in Arab issues".

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA his country keenness over Sudan' stability and security , indicating to distinguished position of Sudan in African continent as a gateway for Middle East to Africa.

The Jordanian ambassador lauded Sudan's stance toward the Palestinian cause.

He further added that foreign ministry in Jordan issued a statement Wednesday blessed agreement of the Sudanese parties on the constitutional declaration.

Ambassador Al Khazaala said Jordan wants to see a united Sudan to confront the challenges , saying Sudan is blessed with competencies in all fields and resources as well.

UN

The Head of the Security Committee of Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt Gen Jamal Omar, received Nicholas Fink Haysom, special adviser to the United Nations Secretary-General who is currently visiting Sudan, at his Khartoum office.

During the meeting, SUNA reports that Gen Omar briefed Haysom on the political developments in the country and the signing of the Constitutional Declaration.

He conveyed via him an invitation from the TMC to the UN Secretary-General to attend the official signing of the Constitutional Document on August 17, underlining the importance of UN support to Sudan in the coming period.

Haysom affirmed the keenness of the UN to support Sudan during the coming period, especially with record to the economic reform.

Haysom also met with the head of the opposition Sudan Congress Party, Omar El Degier on Tuesday.

SUNA reports that the UN Official discussed the UN role in pushing forward the peace process, democratic transition, and development of Sudan's economy.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.