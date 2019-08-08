Liberia: President Weah Frowns On Usurpation of His Duty

7 August 2019
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has termed as unacceptable the attempted usurpation of his constitutional authority by officials of government.

In a widely circulated letter dated July 19, 2019, Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph wrote and sought to effect an appointment and a dismissal at the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA), thus improperly arrogating unto himself the power to "grant" someone the authority to serve as Managing Director of the Liberia Medicines & Health Product Regulatory Authority (LMHRA).

President Weah has described his action as an unlawful act that runs contrary to Article 56A of the Constitution of Liberia which grants exclusive authority to the President of the Republic to appoint all such officials.

The President has also expressed disapproval of this attempted usurpation of his function and reiterates his call to all officials of the government to carry out their duties in accordance with law and to work diligently to improve the lives of the Liberian people.

The President warns of corrective measures should such flagrant attempt to exercise his constitutional responsibility occur again.

Meanwhile, President Weah has directed that all actions of appointment and dismissal carried out at LMHRA as a result of Senator Joseph's communications are null. He has also directed the Minister of Finance to effect a freeze on all accounts of the entity pending a review of its financial records.

