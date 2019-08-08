Nigeria: Court Grants DSS Permission to Detain Sowore for 45 Days

The Federal High Court in Abuja High has granted the Department State Service, DSS, permission to detain publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days.
The DSS had filed a motion to the court to detain the convener of the proposed #RevolutionNow protest for 90 days, but the court only granted 45 days.
Recall that Sowore was whisked away by members of the DSS at his resident over the weekend for what it termed 'treasonable' statement, for describing the proposed protest as a revolution.
Mixed reactions have trailed his arrest and that of several other demonstrators.
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
'RevolutionNow' - Serap Writes UN Human Rights Council Over Attacks On Journalists, Protesters
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.