Nigeria: MTN Nigeria Marks 18th Anniversary

Lagos — MTN Nigeria on Thursday marks its 18 years anniversary as the leading Information and Communication Technology (ICT) company in Nigeria.
A statement from the company today said MTN Nigeria has come a long way from its heyday of offering just voice telecommunication services to revolutionising the industry and leading Nigeria's drive to become a digital communications powerhouse.
It noted that one of its many milestones since starting operations almost two decades ago in the country is being publicly listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) as MTN Nigeria Communications Plc this year.
Commenting on the anniversary, MTN Nigeria CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said: "This is one of the most important years in our history, because it is the year we finally got to be listed on the NSE."
He added that the company will "continue to improve the quality of its ICT offerings, with a key focus to help Nigerians remain connected to one another for business, family, and pleasure.
"Also, we will continue to be a big supporter of Nigerian aspirations, through our investments in entertainment, education, technology and the sciences."
Read the original article on Daily Trust.
