Zimbabwe: Tajamuka/Sesijikile Leader Arrested

Pressure group Tajamuka/Sesijikile leader Promise Mkhwananzi has been arrested and is being detained at Harare Central police station, NewZimbabwe.com can reveal.
Mkhwananzi, a prominent government critique has been on the police wanted list since the violent January protests that turned into an orgy of violence leading to the death of 17 people after the army opened fire on demonstrators.
Tajamuka/Sesijikile Coordinator Tineyi Munetsi confirmed the development.
"Promise has been taken in by the police and we have contacted Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
"They are yet to lay charges," said Munetsi.
Mkwananzi fled to the UK after the protests while other activists connected to the opposition MDC scattered into different countries including South Africa after the President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration launched a man-hunt for what it claimed were the ring-leaders.
The protests had initially been called by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Union (ZCTU) in response to a 150% fuel price hike announced by Mnangagwa before the Zanu PF leader flew out on a four nation tour of Euro-Asia.
Mnangagwa was to cut-short his trip as the country descended into anarchy and threatened his stay in power.
Since then hordes of activists including ZCTU secretary general Japhet Moyo as well as president Peter Mutasa were also arrested and charged with subversion.
However the stay-away was reportedly "hijacked" by militant anti-government groups leading to the deaths and destruction of property.
Mkwananzi a former MDC secretary youth secretary general has been holed up in South Africa after leaving the UK early a few months ago.
Last month Takamuka/Sesijikile called for another nationwide shutdown with Mkwananzi urging Zimbabweans to flood the streets from his base in South Africa. The cal, was largely ignored and failed given the little support from the grouyp's usual partners including the opposition.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.
