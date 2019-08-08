Zimbabwe: Europe Provides Funds to Feed Millions

Harare — THE European Union (EU) is providing €10 million (R181 million) to feed millions facing food shortages in Zimbabwe.

This is part of efforts to address growing humanitarian needs caused by climatic shocks and the economic crisis.

Zimbabwe has suffered erratic rains, drought, and Cyclone Idai which affected parts of the country earlier this year.

The high cost of food and agricultural inputs have worsened the situation.

"The European Union is stepping up its support to the people of Zimbabwe," said Christos Stylianides, EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The envoy said EU's assistance would support those most in need during the most critical period until their next harvest.

"We stand in solidarity with them (Zimbabweans) at this time of need, by providing support for essential food needs and helping people get back on their own two feet," Stylianides said.

As of June, 5,5 million people in Zimbabwe lacked enough food to meet their needs. This is over a third of the population.

Over 20 percent of the rural population is affected by this crisis.

More than 4 500 hectares of crops were swept away when Idai hit Zimbabwe in March.

Persistent food shortages are also blamed on the controversial land reforms by the administration of then-president, Robert Mugabe.

The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is battling an economic crisis that has seen food prices rise beyond the reach of the majority.