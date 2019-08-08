Somalia: Petroleum Ministry DG Reinstated After Suspension

8 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Deputy Governor in the petroleum ministry has been reinstated after almost two months in the cold. Karar Shukri Doomey was suspended in June for what was termed as gross misconduct.

Among the accusations brought against him included creating division among staff, mismanagement and breaking protocol.

