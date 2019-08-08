Kenya: Nyashinski, Khaligraph to Face-Off for AFRIMA Best Male Award

Top Kenyan acts Khaligrah Jones and Nyashinski have been nominated for the Best Male Artiste - East Africa award at the 6th Annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) which will go down in October.
The two will however come up against stiff competition from some of the biggest names in the region, including Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Harmonize, Juma Jux, Ommy Dimpoz, Rayvanny, Eddy Kenzo and The Ben.
Khaligrah has also been nominated for the Best Rap Act of the Year, an award which he won last year.
The Best Female Artiste - East Africa award will see Kenyan songbirds Akothee, Victoria Kimani and Fena Gitu going at each other.
Meanwhile, sensational boy band Sauti Sol have been nominated in two categories - Best African Group and Best Live Act - while Naiboi has been nominated for the Best Newcomer award.
The award ceremony seeks to create a platform that promotes the diversity of African music by bringing influential artistes from different African countries for a night of celebration.
COVETED AWARDS
This year's ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26th and 27th in Dallas, Texas.
In the past, Kenyans have taken home coveted awards in various categories.
Last year, gospel artiste Papa Dennis won the Best Gospel Artiste of the Year.
Here is the list of Kenyans who have nominated for the awards:
Best Male East Africa - Nyashinski, Khaligraph Jones
Best Female East Africa - Akothee, Victoria Kimani, Fena Gitu
Best African Group - Sauti Sol
Best Newcomer - Naiboi
Best Gospel - Gloria Muliro, Willy Paul
Best Live Act - Sauti Sol
Best Rap Act - Khaligraph Jones
Best Video Director - Enos Olik
Best African DJ USA - DJ Fully Focus, DJ Shinski, DJ Poizon Ivy
Radio/TV Personality of the Year - Willy Tuva, Jamal Gaddafi
