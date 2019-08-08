Zimbabwe: Petrotrade Warns of Fake Fuel Coupons

Fuel dealer, PetroTrade has warned motorists on the circulation of fake company fuel coupons which are being sold to unsuspecting motorists.

Zimbabwe is currently facing an acute fuel crisis and some of the individuals in the streets have taken advantage of the situation through selling fake Petrotrade fuel coupons to motorists in order to get fuel.

Petrotrade service station has however cautioned motorists on the circulation of fake coupons.

"Petrotrade would love to alert the motoring public not to buy Petrotrade fuel coupons from the street or from any individual other than designates of Petrotrade Service Station or Petrotrade Head Office,"

"Motorists will not be able to access fuel at Petrotrade Service Station as such coupons are fake," said Petrotrade in a statement.