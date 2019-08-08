Sudan: Jamal Omar Meets UN Special Envoy

Khartoum — The Head of the Security Committee of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit.General, Jamal Omar received, Wednesday, at his office, the United Nations Secretary General Special Advisor, Nicholas Fink Haysom, currently on a visit to Sudan.
The TMC Member, during the meeting, briefed the international official on the political developments in the country and the signing of the Constitutional Document.
He conveyed him an invitation from the TMC to the UN Secretary General to attend the official signing of the Constitutional Document on August 17, underlining the importance of UN support to Sudan in the coming period.
The UN official, on his part, affirmed the keenness of the UN suppo to Sudan during the coming period, specially, what concerns the economic reform.
Read the original article on SNA.
Govt Urges U.S. to Remove it From List of Terror Sponsors
Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale to Khartoum - ENOUGH
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.