Sudan: Jamal Omar Meets UN Special Envoy

Photo: Sudan News Agency
U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan, Ambassador Donald Booth, meets Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Ambassador Omer Dahab in Khartoum.
7 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Security Committee of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit.General, Jamal Omar received, Wednesday, at his office, the United Nations Secretary General Special Advisor, Nicholas Fink Haysom, currently on a visit to Sudan.

The TMC Member, during the meeting, briefed the international official on the political developments in the country and the signing of the Constitutional Document.

He conveyed him an invitation from the TMC to the UN Secretary General to attend the official signing of the Constitutional Document on August 17, underlining the importance of UN support to Sudan in the coming period.

The UN official, on his part, affirmed the keenness of the UN suppo to Sudan during the coming period, specially, what concerns the economic reform.

Read the original article on SNA.

More on This
U.S. Govt Urged to Remove Sudan from List of Terror Sponsors
Factions Sign Landmark Sudan Constitutional Declaration
Four Shot Dead as Protests Continue in Sudan - Reports
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.