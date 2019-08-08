Sudan: Jamal Omar Meets UN Special Envoy

Khartoum — The Head of the Security Committee of the Sudan Ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lit.General, Jamal Omar received, Wednesday, at his office, the United Nations Secretary General Special Advisor, Nicholas Fink Haysom, currently on a visit to Sudan.

The TMC Member, during the meeting, briefed the international official on the political developments in the country and the signing of the Constitutional Document.

He conveyed him an invitation from the TMC to the UN Secretary General to attend the official signing of the Constitutional Document on August 17, underlining the importance of UN support to Sudan in the coming period.

The UN official, on his part, affirmed the keenness of the UN suppo to Sudan during the coming period, specially, what concerns the economic reform.