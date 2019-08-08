Zimbabwe: ZACC Investigators Set for ICT Training to Sharpen Cybercrime Understanding

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators are set to undergo training on ICTs so they could keep up to speed with modern criminal trends which are more sophisticated and often committed on cyberspace.

Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said the anti-graft body is engaging a local university to train investigators in order to understand the nature of cybercrime.

"Corruption comes in very sophisticated ways and sometimes it's not so obvious because the perpetrators of corruption do not want people to see what they are doing," Mlobane told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

"Sometimes it's not as obvious as you look at it. So we are planning on having our investigators trained even in cyber-crime, how to appreciate crimes such as money laundering.

"So we are in communication with local universities to be able to train our investigators."

Commissioner Mlobane said the newly constituted anti-graft body was better equipped in terms of human resources and expertise.

"We have all the required skills as required by the Constitution of the commissioners and bring with them various skills including lawyers, auditors, people who have been in the police force at the highest level who have the investigative skills," she said.

"So indeed the Commission is led by a High Court Judge Loice Matanda-Moyo who is capable and highly qualified and experienced. She brings in that leadership and we as Commissioners brings in the support.

"So this is the difference between the old Commission and us. We are at a point where we have been given teeth which probably the other commission didn't have.

"We have been given arresting powers. So as the Commission, we have been given all the support of other stakeholders that we work with."

ZACC has since revealed it was investigating about 200 high profile cases.