Zimbabwe: ZACC Investigators Set for ICT Training to Sharpen Cybercrime Understanding

7 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigators are set to undergo training on ICTs so they could keep up to speed with modern criminal trends which are more sophisticated and often committed on cyberspace.

Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said the anti-graft body is engaging a local university to train investigators in order to understand the nature of cybercrime.

"Corruption comes in very sophisticated ways and sometimes it's not so obvious because the perpetrators of corruption do not want people to see what they are doing," Mlobane told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

"Sometimes it's not as obvious as you look at it. So we are planning on having our investigators trained even in cyber-crime, how to appreciate crimes such as money laundering.

"So we are in communication with local universities to be able to train our investigators."

Commissioner Mlobane said the newly constituted anti-graft body was better equipped in terms of human resources and expertise.

"We have all the required skills as required by the Constitution of the commissioners and bring with them various skills including lawyers, auditors, people who have been in the police force at the highest level who have the investigative skills," she said.

"So indeed the Commission is led by a High Court Judge Loice Matanda-Moyo who is capable and highly qualified and experienced. She brings in that leadership and we as Commissioners brings in the support.

"So this is the difference between the old Commission and us. We are at a point where we have been given teeth which probably the other commission didn't have.

"We have been given arresting powers. So as the Commission, we have been given all the support of other stakeholders that we work with."

ZACC has since revealed it was investigating about 200 high profile cases.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Corruption
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.