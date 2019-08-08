Angola: Ruling MPLA Encourages President to Pursue Changes

8 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The MPLA Political Bureau Secretariat in Luanda on Wednesday encouraged the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to continue with the ongoing process of changes in the various economic and social sectors.

The encouragement is found in the final communiqué of the 4th ordinary meeting of the Party's Political Bureau, led by MPLA deputy president Luísa Damião.

At the meeting, the Political Bureau Secretariat considered the memorandum on the holding of the Communal, Urban, Districts and Municipal Extraordinary Conferences of Luanda as well as the Extraordinary Provincial Party Conferences in Cabinda and Cuando Cubango provinces.

The MPLA Political Bureau approved the draft agenda and documents related to the 3rd National Methodological Meeting on the organization of the party's work.

According to the statement, the MPLA executive body also considered the draft agenda for the 2nd Ordinary Meetings of the Political Bureau and the Central Party Committee.

Regarding the JMPLA, the Secretariat of the Political Bureau assessed the state of preparedness of the 8th Ordinary Congress of the Party's youth organization which will take place from 10 to 12 October.

