Liberia: Koijee Warned to Stop Inciting Violence

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) executive member Chief Cyril Allen has warned Monrovia City Mayor and CDC Youth League Chair Jefferson T. Koijee to refrain from making statements that have the propensity to create violence in the country.

"I know Jefferson Koijee, he's a young man and a youth leader of the CDC that worked hard throughout the 15 counties, bringing young people together that ensured the party's victory. But he's no longer a youth leader. He's now a mayor and he needs to act accordingly," Chief Allen warns.The chairman emeritus of ex- ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP), one of the ruling collaborating parties gave the warning Monday 5 August on state radio ELBC in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Chief Allen cautions people that are opportune to work in government to refrain from making remarks that will spark up violence here or create chaos in the country.Chief Cyril Allen's comments came after recent violent attacks waged against Deputy Police Chief for Operation Col. Marvin Sackor by partisans of the CDC while the police were trying to dialogue with the CDC following a clash with opposition Liberty Party.

Radio talk show callers blamed Koijee for issuing statement that has the ability to spark up violence and create confusion between the government and the opposition bloc.

But responding to some of the callers, Chief Allen says there are lot more officials that are in the constant habit of making reckless statements that could cause violence.He says Mayor Koijee is not the only person in government that can make such statements, expressing hope that Koijee will now act as a mayor.

Addressing general concerns, Chief Allen expresses frustration in government for not hiring competent Liberians who are been ostracized due to their political affiliation.He cautions that it is not right for government to spend huge money to send people broad for training to be specialized in different areas but cannot get jobs.

He notes that one of the contributing factors to Liberia's problems has been the issue of party affiliation, saying once you did not support any party that wins an election here, absolutely you don't deserve to have a job in government, regardless of the level of qualification you got.