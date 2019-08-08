Liberia: Madella Cooper to Address RVSTP Graduates

Liberia's female politician and recent senatorial candidate in Montserrado County Madelle Mackie Cooper is to address the First Cycle of the Roseline Vocational Skills Training Program (RVSTP) in Zobah Town, Paynesville City.

Addressing a news conference at the school premises, the Proprietress of the RVSTP, Mother Roseline W. Vaye says the decision to select Madam Cooper stems from her numerous support to the school and to less-fortunate and unskilled females in the country to enable them acquire productive skills.

Mother Vaye notes that besides her support, Madam Cooper has provided 10 scholarships to 10 females of Zobah Town Community as her way of empowering them.She reveals that the institution, which began with barely two students (pastors'wives), is graduating 15 candidates, who successfully completed the First Cycle training program.

Proprietress Vaye says the pending commencement will be characterized by official launch and dedication of the RVSTP School followed by showcasing products produced by the entity to the general public to raise funds for operations, in the absence of a sponsor.

According to her, she acquired the skills being passed onto fellow Liberians while in the Republic of Ghana and has returned to impart fellow compatriots who are in dire need of skills that they can apply to sustain themselves and their families.

She encourages females in communities and Liberia at large not to hide their talents, but rather, take advantage of the training exercises by enrolling at the school to learn something they can do with their hands, instead of depending on others for handout.

Moreover, she discloses her dream is to have a soap production factory that would produce locally-made products for the market, appealing to goodwill individuals and organizations forassistance to achieve this objective.