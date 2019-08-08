Liberia: MCSS' Uniforms Noise Grows

Authorities of the Monrovia Consolidate School System (MCSS) on 12th Street Monrovia violate Liberia's Public Procurement Act which requires public institutions to go thru competitive bidding process in procuring needed items.
Confirmed information in the possession of this paper coupled with revelations by a senior official of the MCSS reveal that the entity has brought into the country school uniforms through a non-bidder to be sold in schools operated by the System at US$25.00 each.
Speaking to this paper on Tuesday, 6 August at her office, MCSS Assistant Superintendent Madam Willimina Sherman confirmed that uniforms were brought to Liberia by two unidentified vendors based in the United States of America (USA).
She denies claims by parents of students attending the government- run Mary N. Brownell Junior /High School that the uniforms in question were brought to Liberia by Madam Sherman and imposed on parents of the institution.Madam Sherman, who fails to identify the purported vendors, explains that the MCSS was provided 'Sample Uniforms' for students attending MCSS schools.
Displaying the uniforms to this paper in her office, she clarifies that contrary to claim by some parents that the school is charging US$25.00 for a set of uniforms, the actual price is US$12.50 for both sets, which include regular school uniform and Physical Education attires.
Thereafter, the Assistant MCSS Superintendent referred this writer to meet with the institution's Director of Public Affairs and Media Services, Samuel M. Nyenuh for further information, but the man in question was indisposed.
Dozens of aggrieved parents who received the 2019/2020 academy semester information sheet from the Mary N. Brownell Junior/High School complain that the school had asked them to also pay the sum of LRD2, 000.00 as requirement to the school's Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) plus LRD300.00 for school socks besides other fees.
Read the original article on New Dawn.
