Angola: Attorney General's Office Denies Lawsuit Against Former President

Luanda — The Attorney General's Office (PGR) denied on Wednesday allegations that it is filing a lawsuit against the former president of Angola, José Eduardo dos Santos.

In a press release, PGR explains that the rumors came up after the National Investigation Department and Penal Action of the Attorney General's Office issued a notification requesting the presence of the former Head of State.

However, reads the note, the notification was issued by a worker of this institution, who did not take into account the quality of the person notified.

According to PGR, during the investigation and gathering of evidence for criminal judicial procedure against various ex- public managers the presence of the ex-president may be needed for the discovery of the truth in some cases.

The ex-president of Angola left the country in April this year to undergo medical treatment in Barcelona, Spain.

The Attorney General's Office (PGR) has already indicted many top figures, who have been accused of various crimes of which mismanagement of public asset and embezzlement.

One of the prominent figure facing criminal charges is the former CEO of the Angolan Sovereign Fund, José Filomeno dos Santos, who is expected to face trial over suspicions of public assets mismanagement.

José Filomeno dos Santos, who awaits trial at home, after spending six months under police custody, is also being accused of committing embezzlement while acting as the C.E.O of the Angolan Sovereign Fund (FSDA), criminal association, money laundering, and influence peddling.

The former FSDA CEO is also been accused of swindling USD 500 million to the Angolan State.

The number of prominent politicians being indicted by the Attorney General's Office includes the former Mass Media minister, Manuel Rabelais, and ex-governor of Luanda, Higino Carneiro.

Higino Carneiro is being accused of public assets' mismanagement allegedly practiced while acting as Luanda governor in 2016 and 2017.

In his turn, Manuel Rabelais is being accused of harmful management of public assets, while director of the Office for the Revitalization of Institutional Communication and Marketing (Grecima), a position he held until 2017.

The Prosecution Department also announced on Tuesday (May 28) that the former ambassador to Ethiopia and to the African Union, Arcanjo Maria do Nascimento, had been placed under pre-trial detention.

The diplomat has been detained over evidences that, while in his diplomatic function, he committed crimes of embezzlement, passive corruption and money laundering.

Carlos Panzo (ex-president aide for Economic Affairs) was sacked from this position and is currently under investigation for wrong doing, as well as the ex-director of the National Road Institute,Carlos Panzo.

Over the last two years, the Angolan justice has recorded huge number of criminal processes involving prominent figures of the State accused of corruption, money laundering and other practices harmful to the society.

Since September 2017, the government led by the president Joaõ Lourenço has been adopting several measures to crack down corruption and nepotism in the country, which prompted the investigation of many public mangers and political figures by the Attorney General's Office.

The combat against these bad practices is one the goals that the Angolan Head of State intends to materialize until the end of his term in 2022.

In order to aid to crack down these bad practices, several legal tools have been approved by the parliament such as the law on Repatriation of Capital Illegally Deposited Abroad, which has helped the Angolan government to retrieve public assets unlawfully transferred outside the country.