Namibia: Brics Opens New ICT Branch

THE Brics Institute of Future Networks has set up its China branch in the country's tech hub, Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, to further promote global cooperation on information and communication technology (ICT).

The China Branch of the Brics Institute of Future Networks is designed to deepen cooperation among Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to boost the development of key technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence and information security.

The new branch, launched Tuesday, will put a priority on international cooperation in new network architecture, next-generation mobile communications, the industrial internet, artificial intelligence, internet of vehicles and cybersecurity.

Chen Zhaoxiong, vice minister of industry and information technology, said the new institute is of great significance to deepen cooperation between Brics members and other developing countries, promote the innovative application of future network technologies, and boom the digital economy.

According to the development plan, the new institutional branch will establish an open innovation mechanism, and build an industrial technology innovation platform, as well as a high-end think tank in the field of ICT.

It will make full use of domestic and international market resources to promote all-round cooperation on policy research, facilities construction and talent training, said Liu Duo, president of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The establishment of the Brics Institute of Future Networks was approved last September at the fourth meeting of Brics communications ministers.

