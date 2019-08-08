Liberia: Simeon Freeman to Address PULl's 2019 'Excellence Awards' Night

The leadership of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 announced that all is now ready for its 2019 Excellence Awards Night and Dinner scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Paynesville City Hall, a release said.
Businessman and politician Simeon Freeman will serve as keynote speaker at the event. Freeman is the political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Group, the exclusive dealer of DSTV in Liberia.
According to the orgainzers, the event will start at 7:00 p.m. prompt, and is expected to bring together journalists, former PUL leaders, media development practitioners, government officials, and members of the aid community.
Each Annual Excellence Awards Night & Dinner, according to the release, is intended to identify and honor the work of journalists and media institutions that performed with distinction during the last period.
The release, signed by PUL secretary-general Daniel Nyakonah, said in order to fulfill this significant aspect of Liberian Journalism's Peer Review Regime, the 2019 PUL Awards will consider 42 categories, which includes the maiden Kamara Abdullai Kamara (KAK) Free Expression Awards.
Read the original article on Observer.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.