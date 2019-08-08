Liberia: Simeon Freeman to Address PULl's 2019 'Excellence Awards' Night

8 August 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The leadership of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 announced that all is now ready for its 2019 Excellence Awards Night and Dinner scheduled for Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Paynesville City Hall, a release said.

Businessman and politician Simeon Freeman will serve as keynote speaker at the event. Freeman is the political leader of the opposition Movement for Progressive Change and Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Group, the exclusive dealer of DSTV in Liberia.

According to the orgainzers, the event will start at 7:00 p.m. prompt, and is expected to bring together journalists, former PUL leaders, media development practitioners, government officials, and members of the aid community.

Each Annual Excellence Awards Night & Dinner, according to the release, is intended to identify and honor the work of journalists and media institutions that performed with distinction during the last period.

The release, signed by PUL secretary-general Daniel Nyakonah, said in order to fulfill this significant aspect of Liberian Journalism's Peer Review Regime, the 2019 PUL Awards will consider 42 categories, which includes the maiden Kamara Abdullai Kamara (KAK) Free Expression Awards.

