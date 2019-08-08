Ghana: ABCDE Mentors AFSHTS Students On Entrepreneurship

The African Business Centre for Developing Education (ABCDE), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) last Friday organised a one day mentorship programme for students of the Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (AFSHTS), in an effort to boost entrepreneurship and to develop employable skills in the youth.
The event was to spur the youth to build their futures as well as create an ABCDE club within the school to help the students in the pursuit of their careers through mentorship and coaching.
The mentorship programme was the fourth edition of ABCDE's Career Planning Series and was on the theme: 'Career Guidance: How to Choose and Focus on Your Career Path'.
The Executive Chairman, ABCDE, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, in his address, urged the students to discover their talents and to develop them to aid in the development of the country.
"You are the future of Ghana, so try to grow your talents to help this nation," he added.
The establishment of the ABCDE club in the school, Mr Spio-Garbrah said, was to make available professionals to coach and mentor students in diverse fields to be able to make right career choices.
Mr Spio-Garbrah stressed the need for students to have mentors and coaches to guide them in their lives, and hoped that the students would voluntarily join the club to achieve their dreams.
He noted that clubs had already been established in Achimota Senior High School, St Aquinas High School, and Accra Wesley Girls High School.
Headmaster of AFSHTS, Lt Col O. S. Zuneidu, noted that the current high rate of unemployment was due to lack of skills suitable for employment.
He urged the students to learn from the mentors that would coach them and adopt values and skills that would make them useful and productive members of society.
Lt Col Zuneidu pleaded with ABCDE to regularly organise mentorship sessions for students of the school to enable them strive for success.
Emmanuel Gyimah, Co-founder Techsys Africa Project, and Clifford Tetteh, National Coordinator and Communications Manager, ABCDE, urged the students to link their future hopes and aspirations with their careers to build their confidence to aspire for greater heights.
