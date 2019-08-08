Ghana: Bongo DCE Relishes Parliamentary Seat Victory in Election 2020

Bongo — The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo in the Upper East Region, Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, has assured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he will wrestle the Bongo parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which has won the seat since multi-party democracy in 1992.

He noted that apart from the NDC wining the seat, it has also been winning the presidential slot and had been described by some political scientists as one of the 'world banks' of the party, and would ensure the NPP wrestle the seat and slot.

Mr Ayinbisa gave the assurance when he filed to contest as one of the party's parliamentary candidates for the primaries scheduled for September 28, this year.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times in an interview, Mr Ayinbisa, who described the trend as worrisome to the NPP, stressed that he was not going to win only the parliamentary seat for the party but would also win the presidential slot.

"I have comparative advantages over any NDC candidate, I will work assiduously with all our delegates and party supporters, well wishers, faithful and sympathisers to ensure that we turn the fortunes of the party in the constituency by galvanising more votes for the party to enable us to change the narrative," he assured.

Mr Ayinbisa, who is contesting with another contender, Mrs Diana Aburuya, a lecturer at the Bolgatanga Polytechnic, entreated all his supporters to embark on their campaign activities devoid of personal attacks.

"What is crucial for the party now is to unite and work harder towards changing the dynamics of the constituency described as the 'World Bank' of the NDC, we need to ensure that it becomes the world bank of the NPP, I call on all the delegates and supporters to ensure that the narrative is changed in the 2020 elections.

"The NPP government within three years in power has delivered on its promises of Free Senior High School, One Village One Dam, One Village One Factory, Planting For Food and Jobs, Planting For Food and Export, One Constituency $1 among others, all the interventions will help retain the party in power to continue its good works in 2021 and beyond," Mr Ayinbisa touted.