Ghana: Glory Hills International School Holds 9th Graduation

Glory Hills International School held its 9th graduation at a colourful ceremony at Oyarifa, a suburb in Accra on theme, 'Ensuring the safety and security of the Vulnerable Ghana Child, Our Collective Responsibility".

The Director of the School, Reverend Alex Boakye-Yiadom, in a speech disclosed that two students had honours in the Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) national contest by placing 3rd and 10th in their recently joined national contest.

In order to strengthen security in the school, Rev Boakye-Yiadom said the school had fixed CCTV cameras in all classrooms and the compound to heighten its already high standards of security and to observe activities in real time.

Lt. Col. Seth Gyekye Odei who was the guest speaker for the occasion, pointed out that children could be abused through the internet.

He blamed parents for exposing their children to the use of internet, through the use of mobile phones or tablets, making them vulnerable to unknown persons.

Lt. Col Odei said it was "our collective responsibility to provide children their basic and physiological needs and educating them on their rights."

Earlier in her welcome address, the Proprietress of the school, Mrs Georgina Obeng, stated that the school continued to nurture students with the highest standards of academics and a balance curriculum, adding that measures had been put in place to provide a conducive teaching and learning environment.

The Chairman, Mr Charles Kosi Dargbey in his keynote address commended the staff for their efforts in nurturing the children.

He congratulated the graduands and advised guardians to play an important role in shaping the future profession of their wards.

There were rhythms and poetry recitals by the children as well as cadet corp. and cultural display performance.

The guest of honour at the ceremony was Mrs Frances Mabel Williams, Municipal Director of Education, Adenda-Accra.