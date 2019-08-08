Ghana: 48 Foreigners Deported for Dealing in Counterfeit Money

8 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope And Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has deported 48 foreigners for dealing in counterfeit money.

According to the Ashanti Regional Commander of Immigration, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Michael Kwadade, the foreigners, who were arrested on March 3, this year, included Cameroonians, Ivorians and Guineans.

Disclosing these at a press briefing, organised by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), ACI Kwadade revealed that, 36 Nigerian prostitutes, who were grabbed by the GIS and the police at Konongo, in Asante Akyem, and Kumasi, were repatriated earlier this year.

Similarly, he said 52 foreigners who were employees of QNet (an e-commerce networking platform) in Ashanti have been repatriated after they were arrested in various parts of the region.

ACI Kwadade said the GIS has been working to deliver on its duties, which include, regulating activities of foreigners, enforcing laws on foreigners at the markets, homes and other public places.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, who is also Chairman of REGSEC, indicated that, the Council was committed to ensuring that the security of the people in Ashanti was improved.

He indicated that, security management was a shared responsibility, and entreated the public to help improve security in the region.

Mr. Mensah, however, cautioned the public to be mindful of their personal security, and to furnish other security agencies with information that can assist in arresting criminals.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.