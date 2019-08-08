Ghana: 48 Foreigners Deported for Dealing in Counterfeit Money

Kumasi — The Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has deported 48 foreigners for dealing in counterfeit money.
According to the Ashanti Regional Commander of Immigration, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI), Michael Kwadade, the foreigners, who were arrested on March 3, this year, included Cameroonians, Ivorians and Guineans.
Disclosing these at a press briefing, organised by the Regional Security Council (REGSEC), ACI Kwadade revealed that, 36 Nigerian prostitutes, who were grabbed by the GIS and the police at Konongo, in Asante Akyem, and Kumasi, were repatriated earlier this year.
Similarly, he said 52 foreigners who were employees of QNet (an e-commerce networking platform) in Ashanti have been repatriated after they were arrested in various parts of the region.
ACI Kwadade said the GIS has been working to deliver on its duties, which include, regulating activities of foreigners, enforcing laws on foreigners at the markets, homes and other public places.
The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, who is also Chairman of REGSEC, indicated that, the Council was committed to ensuring that the security of the people in Ashanti was improved.
He indicated that, security management was a shared responsibility, and entreated the public to help improve security in the region.
Mr. Mensah, however, cautioned the public to be mindful of their personal security, and to furnish other security agencies with information that can assist in arresting criminals.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
