Ghana: Bizarre - Chief Murdered At Osenase

Koforidua — A Chief of Osenase, a community near Akwatia in the Eastern Region, was on Monday, allegedly murdered by unknown assassins in his home.

The deceased, Nana Ofori Dadiako, 68, who is the Dwantoahene was said to have been stabbed to death at about 6:30am by his assailants.

According to sources close to the family, the incident happened shortly after his wife left the house for the market.

Speaking to the media, the wife of the deceased, Millicent Arkwah, explained that after she left for the market, she was later called to return to attend to an emergency.

She said, it was when she got home that she was told that her husband had been stabbed and also saw a pool of blood in their room, adding that, her husband had already been carried to the hospital.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times revealed that on Monday, August 5, 2019 one Freda Asieduaa reported to the police that she heard the deceased, who was her father-in-law screaming for help in his room.

According to the police she explained further that she rushed into the room to offer some help, only to find him stabbed in the abdomen with blood oozing profusely.

Fredua, he said stated that she and other good Samaritans rushed him to the St. Dominic's hospital in Akwatia, for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

DSP Tetteh said, immediately after the complaint the police proceeded to the scene and upon a search found a knife stained with blood in the deceased's room.

He added that another knife also stained with blood was also found outside the room between two bags of sachet water.

He revealed that none of the deceased's personal belongings were taken away though his mobile phone was smashed.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said that efforts were being made to arrest the assassins.

He however appealed to residents of the area to provide police with necessary information to help arrest the culprits.