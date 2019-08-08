Ghana: Two Die in Accident At Pokuase

8 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — TWO people were reported dead when a 21-seater bus travelling from Kpeve, in the Volta Region, to Accra, Wednesday burst a tyre and dragged forcefully along the road before crushing to a halt, at a spot known as Pokuase, on the Eastern Corridor Road.

A joint police and Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescue team went to the accident scene between Peki-Dzake and Asikuma, and rushed the victims to the Peki Government Hospital, at about 6.40am.

A spokesman of the rescue team told the Ghanaian Times on phone that the deceased, were a man believed to be in his 40s, and a girl-child.

He gave the name of the driver of the commercial vehicle with registration number AW936 -14, only as Mensah, adding that the vehicle had earlier experienced a flat tyre upon reaching Todome.

The driver was said to have fixed a spare tyre onto the vehicle and then continued the journey, and it was the spare tyre that ripped open, resulting in the accident.

He said that all the other 19 passengers suffered various injuries in the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the mortuary at the same hospital at the time of filing this report.

Attempt by the Ghanaian Times to contact the hospital authorities did not succeed.

