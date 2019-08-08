Ghana: Bukom Banku, Papa Roo Set to 'Rock' Ashalaja Aug 17

Chief Executive Officer of Ambition Boxing Promotions, Derrick Kotey Jr, has promised fireworks at the 2019 boxing extravaganza to be staged in Ashalaja, near Pokuase on August 17.

Mr Kotey Jr, a son of Ghana's former world champion, Alfred 'Cobra' Kotey told the Times Sports yesterday the event will draw some of Ghana's finest pugilist to the township to commemorate the Homowo celebration of the people of Ga.

Christened the "Afi oooo Afi 2 All" boxing, the event sponsored by the Chief of Ashalaja, Nii Obeney Akwanor IV, will feature six bouts that will see a blend of local and foreign boxers from West African neighbours Togo, Nigeria and Benin.

Top of the bill is a super lightweight contest between Ghana's Benjamin 'Lumba' Lamptey and Opagun 'Omodaddy Stayer' Samuel from Nigeria.

Nigeria's Olagede Tunde will also mount the ring against Togolese opponent, Wari Razak while Sidick Musah engages Kofi Johnson in an all Ghanaian super middleweight affair.

Mubarak Abubakar and Rasheed Abolaji will rekindle the Ghana-Nigeria sporting rivalry with a fierce clash in their middleweight contest over eight rounds while Charles Sossoya and Kweku Eric battle it out in a six-round welterweight contest.

Prince Okoe Nartey will complete the bill with a super middleweight showdown with Karim Mohammed.

He disclosed that the syndicate has lined up a number of entertainers to give the fans a lot to cheer about.

Among them are former national heavyweight champion, Braimah Kamoko of 'Banku eba' fame as well as Papa Row.

The two will separately treat the fans with some of their compositions.

Papa Roo told the Times Sports he has a gift for the fans and urged them to throng the venue in their numbers.