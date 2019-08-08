Ghana: Two Arrested for Alleged Burglary

Two men have been arrested by the police for alleged burglary at a school at Sowutuom in Accra.

The suspects, Daniel Ampofo and Ibrahim Abdulai, also known as Frenchman, who reportedly broke into a school (name withheld) and took away valuables, were in police custody assisting in investigations.

The Head of Public Affairs of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said on August 8, at about 1:30p.m police patrol team arrested the suspects, who were on board a KIA taxi cab with number GR 5685-18 at Darkuman Mantse Palace area.

DSP Tenge said the police retrieved television sets, remote controls, cutter, chisel, a knife, bunch of keys, SIM cards and cash of GH¢3,200 from the suspects.

She said during interrogation they told the police they received the items from Kojo Yaboreji and Sumaila at a cost of GH¢1,800.

DSP Tenge said the suspects scaled the school wall and broke into classrooms and made away with the items.

In another development, Kwabena Impaa was arrested by members of the Darkuman Neighbourhood Watch Committee for allegedly possessing 54 wrappers of dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, at Darkuman, in Accra.

DSP Tenge said Impaa had been handed over to the police and is assisting in investigations.