Ghana: Dafeamekpor, Kofi Adams, Ofosu Kwakye Confident of Securing Seats in 2020 Elections

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has asked delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to renew his mandate as the incumbent MP during the 2020 elections.

He touted that he had served his constituents with distinction and the delegates are only waiting to renew his mandate to continue with the good works he had started.

Mr Dafeamekpor made the call when he met a cross section of delegates at Tongor Tsanakpe to canvas for votes for the party's primaries on August 24, 2019.

According to him, he had done well on the floor of the House to articulate concerns of his constituents, saying, "Through hard work, I have been able to lobby in areas of education, health, employment and water and sanitation for my constituents and the physical projects are there for all to see.

"I have also provided welfare and financial support and assistance by purchasing a vehicle to work for funds to be accrued for any emergency or social interventions for them.

"My vision is to organise membership drive project to increase the party's support base, which is key for the party's victory in the December 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections, I urge delegates not to be swayed by people who are only looking to "enrich their stomachs," Mr Dafeamekpor intimated.

Relatedly, new parliamentary candidates, Kofi Adams and Felix Ofosu Kwakye, both former National Organiser and Deputy Minister of Communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) respectively have expressed confidence to emerge winners after upcoming primaries and secure their seats for the party in the 2020 elections.

Mr Kwakye, is hoping to reclaim the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese seat in the Central Region for the NDC after winning the primaries on August 24, while Mr Adams also indicated that his political experience would come to play in securing the Buem Constituency seat in the Oti Region after defeating the party's candidate, Kwesi Ashiamah at the primaries.

According to Mr Kwakye, the constituency was considered an NDC stronghold until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won it in 2016 and maintained that " NDC has temporarily handed the seat to NPP, I am confident to unseat NPP candidate, Elvis Donkoh, in next elections, due to internal wrangling we relinquished seat by slim margin, NDC has won it four occasions, NPP twice, we need to close our ranks."