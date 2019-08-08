Ghana: C/R NPP Demonstrates Against Suspension of First Vice Chairman

Cape Coast — Supporters of the First Vice Chairman of the Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Horace Ekow Ewusi has demonstrated against his suspension by the Regional Disciplinary Committee of the party.

Members of the group known as Concerned Supporters of NPP, in their bid to register their displeasure against the decision, took over the highway thereby bringing vehicular movement to a halt.

They carried placards with the inscription, 'Unfair treatment of Ekow Ewusi must stop', 'Chairman Kutin must go' and 'Let's unite the party for election 2020', 'Don't tarnish the reputation of Ewusi' and 'We believe NPP is a party of laws'.

The group marched to the regional party office wearing red arm bands and red 'T' shirts amidst drumming and chanting of songs to present a copy of their petition to the regional executives.

Convenor of the group, Derrick Boamah, at a news conference, called on the party to reconsider its decision and be aware of alleged varying dubious unlawful attempts spearheaded by the Regional Chairman, Robert Kutin Jnr to tarnish the reputation of Mr Ewusi.

He explained that the group was worried about the turn of events in the party and cautioned that the situation would affect the fortunes of the party in the region, and alleged that the regional chairman was using veiled tactics and intimidation. Such action, he noted has no bearing in the party winning massively in the region.

"We are reliably informed that on July 31, 2019, the Central Regional executive committee of our party met at the Regional Coordinating Council to consider a report by the Regional Disciplinary Committee on Mr Ewusi, the recommendation by the Disciplinary Committee was that Mr Ewusi failed to attend to their invitation to discuss an earlier purported suspension by the regional chairman and should be suspended indefinitely.

"We are reliably informed the disagreement by the committee to accept recommendation based on invitation by the disciplinary committee to Mr Ewusi was flawed because the regional chairman had no locus to suspend "colleague" chairman at regional level.

"The said meeting ended up in chaos followed up with petition by 14 out of 23 constituency chairmen in the region to distance themselves and condemned the regional chairman's acceptance of recommendation by the disciplinary committee," Mr Boamah intimated.

He expressed optimism the national leadership of the party would handle the matter with fairness, transparency and speed and asked all concerned supporters in the region to remain steadfast and calm in the interest of the party.