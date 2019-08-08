Ghana: Cloths, Sandals Linked to Investigations Into T'adi Missing Girls

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) David Eklu, has said that the cloths and sandals believed to belong to one of the Takoradi missing girls were previously found at the place where the remains of the fourth person have been discovered.

"The discovery is not a new thing," ACP Eklu told the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview yesterday, saying the cloths were found at the time of the re-arrest of Samuel Willis-Udutoek, the key suspect in the case involving the three missing Takoradi girls.

Despite the earlier discovery, he said, the Police could not trace the human body that was found close to the premises where suspect Willis-Udutoek was re-arrested after he broke cell.

ACP Eklu said, Police forensic experts had begun investigations into the discovery of a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful New Site at Takoradi to establish if it had any linkage to the three missing girls.

According to the Police Director General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, the remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udutoek was re-arrested in connection with the missing young women and later convicted for unlawful escape.

He added that investigations were underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue investigation.

ACP Eklu refuted suggestions that a confession of kidnapped suspect Udutoek- Willis or a tip-off led to the discovery, saying, the Police made the discovery as part of their own efforts at examining several angles of the investigation.

The remains of three bodies, it is recalled, were recovered last Friday near the former residence of the key suspect in the case involving the three missing Takoradi girls .

The bodies had since been sent to the Police forensic laboratory in Accra, while the police administration is convincing the parents of the three missing ladies to avail themselves for a DNA test to aid in their investigations.

The first girl, Priscilla Bentum, has been missing since August 17, 2018.