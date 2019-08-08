Ghana: Private Schools Commended for Complementing Govt's Policies

Nyanyano — The third graduation ceremony of My Choice of Favour International School has been held at Nyanyano in the Central Region on Saturday.

In all, twelve pupils graduated to class one from kindergarten (K.G.).

The pupils showed an exceptional display of choreography, cultural dances, Bible recital, and modeling to the admiration of parents and guardians present.

There was also a drama on peer pressure and sketch on "The Love of money". The K.G 2 pupils displayed handicrafts of a house, beads, sandals of paper and cardboard.

In his address, Mr Noble Blay the Circuit Supervisor of the Ghana Education Service of the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, commended the teachers and pupils for their hard work and added that the number of private schools under his jurisdiction outnumber that of public schools, adding that there were 100 private schools and 14 public schools at Nyanyano.

He said the government alone could not absorb all children into it schools.

"The private schools are doing very well by complementing government efforts, making sure of training children of school going age, and training them very well," he said.

He was delighted that the private schools were following government policies in the educational sector, and commended the proprietor of the school for following the correct procedure set out for the private schools.

On his part, the proprietor of the school, Rev. Joseph Yartey, pleaded with parents to take very good care of their children by providing them with their needs.

He urged parents to pay their wards fees, for the teachers to be paid to deliver quality services.