Ghana: Private Schools Commended for Complementing Govt's Policies

Nyanyano — The third graduation ceremony of My Choice of Favour International School has been held at Nyanyano in the Central Region on Saturday.
In all, twelve pupils graduated to class one from kindergarten (K.G.).
The pupils showed an exceptional display of choreography, cultural dances, Bible recital, and modeling to the admiration of parents and guardians present.
There was also a drama on peer pressure and sketch on "The Love of money". The K.G 2 pupils displayed handicrafts of a house, beads, sandals of paper and cardboard.
In his address, Mr Noble Blay the Circuit Supervisor of the Ghana Education Service of the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, commended the teachers and pupils for their hard work and added that the number of private schools under his jurisdiction outnumber that of public schools, adding that there were 100 private schools and 14 public schools at Nyanyano.
He said the government alone could not absorb all children into it schools.
"The private schools are doing very well by complementing government efforts, making sure of training children of school going age, and training them very well," he said.
He was delighted that the private schools were following government policies in the educational sector, and commended the proprietor of the school for following the correct procedure set out for the private schools.
On his part, the proprietor of the school, Rev. Joseph Yartey, pleaded with parents to take very good care of their children by providing them with their needs.
He urged parents to pay their wards fees, for the teachers to be paid to deliver quality services.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.