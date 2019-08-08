Sudan: Youth Training Forum to Be Launched Next Monday

Khartoum — The Youth Society for Human Resources Development(YSHRD) will launch next Monday the first youth forum on training and human resources development. The YSHRD Chairman, Magdi Al-Haj Mohamed announced at press forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) Thursday that the forum will coincide with the World Youth Day.

He added that the Society has projects in areas of education, training and raising of youth capacities. Magdi further added that activities of this World Youth Day celebration will include organizing educational sessions , symposiums , workshops and exhibitions.