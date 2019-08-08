South Africa: Lions Tweak Side for Bulls Derby

Johannesburg — Golden Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for their Currie Cup derby clash against the Blue Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Van Rooyen has made three changes to the starting XV that beat the Free State Cheetahs 24-22 in Bloemfontein last Friday.

In the backline, Eddie Fouche replaces the concussed Jan-Louis la Grange at inside centre.

Up front there are two changes, with Len Massyn taking the No 7 jersey from Vincent Tshituka and Reinhard Nothnagel coming in at lock for Wilhelm van der Sluys, who is also concussed.

Utility back Duncan Mathews is also included on the bench and could make his Lions debut, having signed from the Bulls earlier this week.

The Lions are unbeaten in their year's tournament after three matches and find themselves second in the standings, behind Griquas, having played one fewer fixture.

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Tyrone Green, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Eddie Fouche, 11 Stean Pienaar, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje (captain), 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Len Massyn, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Leo Kruger, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 James Venter, 22 Dillon Smit, 23 Duncan Matthews

Blue Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl (captain), 8 Tim Agaba, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Fred Eksteen, 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Dayan van der Westhuizen

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Madot Mabokela, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Andre Smith, 20 Jean Droste, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Marnitz Boshoff, 23 Stedman Gans

Sport24