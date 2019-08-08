Tunisia Presidential Election - Ennahda's Candidate Known

71-year-old Abdel Fattah would champion the party's race for the country's most prestigious job.

A few weeks to the September 15 presidential election in Tunisia, the Ennahda party has made public the name of its candidate. The Vice President of the party Abdel Fattah Mourou will be the flag bearer of the biggest political party in the country. He was designated during the 30th Council of the Choura Ennahda Party that held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. It is the first time the moderate Islamist party is putting up a nominee for the post since the country's transition to democracy after the 2011 revolution. The 71-year-old lawyer who is a co-founder of the party is a seasoned politician who has held several high profile positions in the country with the most recent being that of the First Vice President of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People.

Though popular within party circles, Abdel Fattah might not have it easy come September 15. Several other political heavy weights have also announced their intention to vie with liberal Prime Minister, Youssef Chahed of the Tahaya Tounes party being one of the frontrunners. The party, which split off from Beji Caid Essebsi's party this year, is now the biggest liberal group in Tunisia's parliament. It governs in coalition with the moderate Islamist Ennahda Party and a smaller liberal group. Other candidates who have made their intention to run known include, former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa and Moncef Marzouki, who served as interim president for three years after Abidine Ben Ali was toppled.

According to the head of Tunisia's Electoral Board, Nabil Baffoun, candidates have up to August 9 to deposit their files, while campaign period will run from September 2 to 13, and the results of the vote will be announced two days after the polls.

"If no candidate wins more than 50 percent vote, a second round will be held no later than November 3". He added. The presidential race was originally scheduled for November, but the vote was brought forward following Essebsi's death on July 25. The new polling date was announced just hours after the electoral commission met the representatives of political parties and civil society, some of whom demanded the postponement of the first round of elections to run with parliamentary polls set for October 6, 2019.