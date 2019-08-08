Cameroon: Star Building - PM Receives Libyan Special Envoy

Joumaa Amer was the bearer of a sealed message destined to President Paul Biya
Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on August 7, 2019 night on behalf of President Paul Biya, received the Libyan special envoy, Joumaa Amer. He was the bearer of a sealed message from the Chairman of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord, Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj destined to President Paul Biya. Talking to the press after the audience, Joumaa Amer said the message concerned strengthening and consolidating bilateral relations between Libya and Cameroon in all domains that range from politics, economic, technical to political concertation and coordination between the two countries at the levels of the African Union, UN and other international organisations. The two officials, the envoy said, also discussed the situation in Libya. He said Prime Minister Dion Ngute expressed a lot of concern about the situation in Libya. Joumaa Amer said there was a common vision between Libya and Cameroon to strengthen and consolidate the African Union.
Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.