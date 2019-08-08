Cameroon: African Rugby Confederation - Cameroon Readmitted As Member

The decision was confirmed in a press release signed by the Secretary General of the organisation on July 30, 2019.

The Cameroon Rugby Federation has been readmitted as member of the African Rugby Confederation (CAR). The decision for the reintegration of Cameroon was confirmed in a press release signed by the Secretary General of the CAR, Jurie Roux, on July 30, 2019. According to the release, the readmission is in line with two visits to the Cameroon Rugby Federation by some officials of CAR on May 23, June 6 and the period from July 5 to 8,2019. The release said after reading the reports of the visits the Executive Committee of CAR voted in favour of the immediate lifting of the ban which was inflicted on Cameroon since 2017. Jurie Roux said Rugby Africa is willing to include the Cameroon Rugby Federation in its integration and development programme. Jurie Roux stressed that the reintegration at the continental level does not signify a return to the World Rugby Federation. He explained that the World Rugby Federation will be notified of the decision as the decision of Rugby Africa does not engage that of the World Rugby Federation on the suspension of the status of member of World Rugby. The Cameroon Rugby Federation was suspended initially for three months on May 17, 2017. The Executive Committee of Rugby Africa sanctioned FECARUGBY due to quarrels between managers and delays in the preparation of the Bronze Cup; a competition that brings together several African countries.