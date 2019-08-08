Cameroon: Busy Schedule for Pascal Siakam

He visited a social centre, granted a press conference and animated a basketball camp in Douala.

What was intended to be a holiday for the NBA star, Pascal Siakam, has turned out to be a busy working visit. Pascal Siakam, who is the first and only Cameroonian to have won the NBA championship title, said he came to Cameroon to pay homage to his late father whose funeral he couldn't attend, found himself visiting a social centre, "SOS Village d'enfants-Douala" to give assistance to some under privileged children on Tuesday August 6, 2019. The same day he granted a press conference at the La Falaise hotel in Douala during which he announced his intention to animate a basketball camp christened 'Pascal Siakam skills Academy'. He disclosed that the basketball camp which is going to regroup some 43 youths is just the first step towards helping the development of basketball in Cameroon as a means of giving back to basketball what basketball has given him. His dream is to see Cameroon have adequate infrastructure for the practice of basketball. He declared his readiness to play for the national basketball team if called up as he is proud to be a Cameroonian. Reason why he carried the Cameroon flag when he won the championship title and MIP award (most improved player award). He said he started playing basketball at the tender age of 15 but wasn't serious but later on fell in love with the game. He then started working hard with encouragement from the father who pushed him to best. His talents made him to be selected from college to join the NBA. The death of his father, he said, was a source of motivation for him as he wanted to make his father proud saying winning the championship title and MIP award is the best thing that ever happened to him. At the moment he didn't realise how big his rapid achievement was but it is only in hindsight that he realised what he had accomplished. He ruled out the possibility of playing for another country, other than Cameroon and that he remains a player of the Toronto Raptors as he still has a one year contract with the club. Pascal Siakam is accompanied on his visit to Cameroon by his agents, Todd Ramasar, Jaguar Choufani and Amadou Gallo Fall, vice president, NBA Managing director, NBA Africa.