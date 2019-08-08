South Africa: Donors Rally to Sponsor Tracksuits, Running Shoes, Funds for Young Gugulethu Athletes

Young members of the Gugulethu Athletics Club in Cape Town have been buoyed by the generosity of sponsors who have assisted them with tracksuits, running shoes and funds.

And already, their mentors can see the difference the sponsorship has made.

According to club member Phiwe Ndinisa, the young athletes were already excelling on the field, but he could not deny they were uplifted even more when the sponsorship was announced.

Ndinisa explained: "It's about pride, dignity and identity for the junior athletes."

The athletes' ages range from eight to 18, and, according to him, the goal was to create long-term partnerships with people who came on board as sponsors.

"They need to be continuously supported because as young athletes they are at the heart of the club, and it is a way for sponsors to also track their development."

The athletes received 40 tracksuits and 40 pairs of running shoes, while the club was given money.

The club, which has over 1 000 members, is now looking forward to participating in the Cape Town Marathon and the club's very own flagship race that will be held on December 16 in Gugulethu.

The athletes will participate in a 4km and 10km race through Gugulethu that will end at the club's headquarters at NY49.

Ndinisa said the club's next focus would be on nutrition and keeping the athletes fit, adding it would also set up a transport fund to allow them to get to and from events.

For now, however, this is a start.

