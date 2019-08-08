South Africa: Alfred Nzo Municipality Announces Changes to Mayoral Committee

7 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape has announced two changes in its mayoral committee.

This comes after a special council meeting on Wednesday.

"The Alfred Nzo district council has elected councillor Xoliswa Jonas to fill the vacancy created by the death of councillor Sibongile Dangisa about a month ago," media liaison officer Lubabalo Majenge said in a statement on Wednesday.

Executive Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu also announced further changes in the mayoral committee to fill the vacancies left by former member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for budget and treasury councillor Makhaya Twabu who was elected as an MPL, and the election of MMC for corporate services councillor Nomvuyo Msokana as the council's chief whip, Majenge added.

"This also gave us an opportunity to make some changes to ensure effective and efficient oversight in our quest to fast track service provision to our communities," Mehlomakhulu said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
It's All Over as Tytan, Olinda Call It Quits On Their Marriage
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Dog Faeces Case - Three Appear in Cape Town Court
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay
Mugabe 'Stable' Despite Four-Month Hospital Stay

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.