South Africa: Police Investigating a Case of Child Abandonment After Newborn Found in Bin

7 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Western Cape police are investigating a case of child abandonment after a newborn baby boy was found in a dustbin in Casino Road park, Plumstead, on Monday.

"According to reports, two vagrants were scratching in a bin in the park when they came across a bag in which a baby boy was found.

"They immediately stopped a passerby/neighbour who took the baby and contacted the ambulance services," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk told News24 on Wednesday.

The baby, who survived the ordeal, received attention on the scene and was transported to a hospital for further medical care.

"A case of child abandonment under the Child Care Act was registered at Diep River police station. The investigation is ongoing at this stage," said Van Wyk.

Police are appealing to members of the public with any information regarding the incident to come forward.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

