South Africa: 'Police Found Him in Pieces' - Three Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Man to Pieces

A farm owner and two other men are behind bars after they were arrested for allegedly hacking a man to death on a farm in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape.
The men, aged 58, 27 and 23, have also been charged with kidnapping.
Police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident occurred towards the end of last month when a male was reported kidnapped.
"A case was reported to police on August 1 [and] police quickly went to the farm where the 30-year-old male was allegedly kidnapped," said Mawisa.
On arrival, according to Mawisa, they found a place on the farm that had been burnt and found the victim's clothes nearby.
"Upon searching, police recovered the body on the farm. Police found him in pieces," said Mawisa.
She was unable to say what was used to chop him into pieces.
The men appeared in the Stutterheim Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
The case returns to court on August 14.
Source: News24
