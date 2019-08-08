South Africa: City of Johannesburg Spends R131 Million On Upgrading Substation

The City of Johannebsurg has spent R131 million on refurbishing the more than 40-year-old Wilro Park substation.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Thursday that the substation was among 11 major substation upgrades City Power was currently working on.

"Before upgrades started, the substation had already been in existence for well over 40 years, the equipment surpassed its average lifespan. In an effort to combat power outages faced by residents in Wilro Park and surroundings, three 45MVA transformers were installed. This is an improvement from the two 40MVA transformers that existed before.

"These upgrades are key to grid stability where each individual upgrade contributes to a more reliable overall power supply. Wilro Park substation supplies approximately 5 000 domestic and business customers in the Roodepoort area and the areas of Wilro Park, Princess Crossing, Princess Roodekrans, Helderkruin, and Breaunanda will benefit directly from this upgrade," said Mashaba.

He said the Wilro Park substation's safety operating standards have now been enhanced, mitigating the risk of injuries.

The upgrade further allows for any future service connections that can be made from the substation without compromising the stability of the grid.

"The substation has also been capacitated with 88kv indoor Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS). The GIS system is very important in ensuring that the technicians can operate on the circuit breakers remotely. Operating on the circuit breakers allow technicians to work without coming into close contact with the high voltage machinery and equipment.

"It is critical that we continue to increase capacity at substations like Wilro Park to ensure that we can meet the rising consumption demand that comes with population growth, especially in Johannesburg," he said.

Mashaba said a stable power supply means a greater chance of business growth in communities, leading to the creation of much needed jobs and growth of the local economy.

He thanked members of the coalition government; the IFP, ACDP, COPE, UDM and Freedom Front Plus for their continued support.

"I am also thankful for the contributions of the EFF which, although not a member of the coalition, votes on an issue by issue basis," said Mashaba.

Source: News24