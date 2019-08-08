Mozambique: Three Die in Nampula Prison Riot

Maputo — Three inmates died on Wednesday morning in a riot in the Regional Penitentiary in the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, according to a report carried by the independent television station STV.

The clashes between prisoners and guards began when, during routine rounds at about 05.00, one of the guards accidentally dropped a tear gas grenade.

Angry prisoners reacted by storming and setting fire to the prison's administrative offices, where documents relating to their cases are stored. The rioters also attacked the prison kitchen and health centre.

The situation was only brought under control with the intervention of additional police units and the fire brigade.

In addition to the three fatalities, four other prisoners were seriously injured and are currently undergoing treatment in Nampula Central Hospital. Two guards were slightly injured. No prisoners escaped during the turmoil.

The Northern Regional Penitentiary currently houses more than 1,700 inmates.